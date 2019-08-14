THQ Nordic Buys Darksiders Dev & Announces New Saints Row

Well, THQ Nordic has certainly been busy in the last 48 hours and, quite frankly, we don’t know where to begin. In what appears to be a significant expansion move, the publisher has announced a number of deals that should, for any warm-blooded gamer, be rather exciting! Well, we’re excited at least!

So, what’s happened? Well, in a report via WCCFTech, not only have they completed the purchase of two developers (one being the team behind the Darksiders franchise) they have also announced a brand new Saints Row game is in development! THQ Nordic is really making some moves!

THQ Nordic

So, starting with the purchases, THQ Nordic has confirmed the acquisition of both Milestone Interactive & Gunfire Games. The former studio is known for their MotoGP games. The latter is, of course, the team behind the Darksiders franchise.

It is believed that the purchases are part of a planned expansion for the company. Specifically, to have operating locations within specific regions and countries.

Saints Row & Dead Island Two

In confirming the deals, THQ Nordic also confirmed that following a strong Q1 for 2019, a new Saints Row game is now in development. As we said earlier, this is busy and hectic stuff in a very short period of time!

The announcement does, however, confirm that at least two major AAA titles are currently underway. What? You didn’t forget about Dead Island Two, did you?

Although no specific release date for either game has been suggested, they have said that they plan to release ‘two major AAA games’ by mid 2021. If it is these two… I daresay there won’t be many complaints!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!