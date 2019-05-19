THQ Nordic Confirm Two Major Announcements Planned for E3

THQ Nordic Reveal Two Game Announcements For E3

With just under three weeks to go until E3 2019 kicks off, there are more than a few of us who are anxiously awaiting to see what the years biggest gaming event has in offer for us.

Admittedly, a lot of us are hoping for some potential surprise announcements as the latter half of 2019 is (at the time of writing) looking more than a little boring.

Well, while we can’t confirm that they’ll release this year, in a report via DSOGaming, THQ Nordic has confirmed that they plan to announce two major games at this year’s event.

What Do We Know About Them?

From what we understand, both games will be based on existing franchises the company owns. So, no new IPs. One, however, is believed to be a remake of an existing classic while another looks to take a game series into a seemingly new direction.

With the studio recently acquiring the rights to both Carmageddon and Alone in the Dark, rumours are already abound that something could be happening with these franchises.

What Do We Think?

Not knowing exactly what they are planning does make E3 2019 a lot more interesting that it was beforehand. With there set to be both trailers and a working demo of them at the event, the good news is that we don’t have too long to wait to find out!

What do you think? What games would you like to see announced? – Let us know in the comments!