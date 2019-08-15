THQ Nordic Confirmed Metro Exodus Sequel is Underway

Metro Exodus was released earlier this and, by this point, it’s pretty safe to say that the game has been a huge hit with both fans and critics. I must admit that while I have played it a little, I haven’t thrown nearly as much time at it (yet) as I would like to. So many games, so much work, so little hours!

It seems, however, that in a report via PCGamesN THQ Nordic isn’t willing to just sit back and take the plaudits. Why? Well, apparently a brand new sequel is already in development! I know, that was quick, right?

Metro Exodus Sequel is Already in Production

The news comes as part of what seems to be some hugely expansive moves from the developer. Only yesterday we reported how THQ Nordic had acquired two gaming studios. In addition, they also announced that a new Saints Row game was in development.

It is, however, fair to say that while another game in the Metro 2033 franchise was almost certain to happen, very few expected it to be announced this soon!

What Do We Think?

THQ Nordic is clearly onto something of a winner with this series. Quite frankly, until that stops we can always expect a sequel to be planned if not in the works. It should, of course, be noted that no release is likely until at least 2021 (and possibly later). As such, while you are permitted to be pleased that a new game is on the way, it’s perhaps a little premature to start getting excited just yet! As above, I’ve still got the most recent to finish!

What do you think? Did you play Metro Exodus? If so, what did you think about it? – Let us know in the comments!