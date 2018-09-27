THQ Nordic Delays Jagged Alliance Rage Release to December

No Details Given by THQ Nordic

THQ Nordic‘s Jagged Alliance: Rage is supposed to come out today. However, the company has announced on Twitter that they are delaying the launch by a few more months. The turn-based tactical RPG series is set 20 years from the last Jagged Alliance game. Although thankfully fans do not have to wait that long for the actual launch in December.

The company did not reveal further details as to why the date is pushed back. Especially at such a last minute. Although, according to PC Gamer, a rep for the company stated that the game “needs a little more time in the oven.”

What is the New Release Date for Jagged Alliance Rage?

The new release date is on December 6th, 2018, which is 10 weeks from now. To prevent fans from raging on their own, Handy Games (the indie studio arm of THQ Nordic) has released a gameplay trailer to tide them over. Handy Games usually makes mobile games, but this game is going to be available for the PC.

Can My System Run Jagged Alliance Rage?

Although the game is delayed, the official Steam page is now available. Although understandably not taking any orders. What is available however, is the official system requirement to run the game.

Minimum System Requirements

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Microsoft Windows 7/8/10 64-bit
  • Processor: Core™2 Duo with 2.5GHz or AMD equivalent
  • Memory: 4 GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA Geforce® GTX™ 460 or Intel® Iris™ Pro Graphics 5200 or AMD Radeon™ HD 6870
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Storage: 15 GB available space
  • Sound Card: DirectX®-compatible

Recommended System Requirements

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Microsoft Windows 7/8/10 64-bit
  • Processor: Intel® Core™ i5 with 2.8GHz or AMD equivalent
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA Geforce® GTX™ 760 or AMD Radeon™ R280X
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Storage: 15 GB available space
  • Sound Card: DirectX®-compatible

Aside from the PC, it will also be available on Microsoft’s Xbox One and Sony’s PlayStation 4 console.

