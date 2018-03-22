THQ Nordic Announce Nickelodeon Games Are Coming Back

THQ Nordic Announce Gaming Deal With Nickelodeon

You may recall, particularly between 2000-2010, there was a massive number of games associated with the Nickelodeon franchise. There was Rugrats, Spongebob, Fairly Odd Parents etc. just to name a few. Then, they suddenly dried up.

Well, it seems that the games are thoroughly back on as in a report via Polygon, THQ Nordic has struck a deal with Nickelodeon to being some of our favorite franchises back to consoles!

Mixed Emotions

I have very mixed feeling about this. Firstly I will be pleased as many of the shows, which I will list shortly, are amongst some of my favorites. There is, however, something of a problem here. Firstly the vast majority of prior Nickelodeon games were generally mediocre or subpar. The only one of any true note was Spongebob Squarepants: Battle For Bikini Bottom. In addition to this, however, my concern from the following list is that many now are old. Like really old and as such, for modern younger gamers, I’m not entirely sure how much relevance some of the shows on this list will have.

The games coming back

Here is a list of the games coming back in the deal.

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Back at the Barnyard

Catscratch

Danny Phantom

El Tigre

Invader Zim

Jimmy Neutron

My Life as a Teenage Robot

Rocket Power

Rocko’s Modern Life

Rugrats

SpongeBob SquarePants

Tak and the Power of JuJu

The Fairly OddParents (US only)

The Ren & Stimpy Show

The Wild Thornberrys

What do I think?

As you can see, I’ve put a number of shows from that list in bold. These are shows that I would love to see get a top quality game, but at the same time, it would depend on who they are marketing it for. Ren and Stimpy particularly is around 25-30 years old now. Most fans are in their 30’s or 40’s!

This deal could be great, but I worry it might just end up being a terrible cash in for some much-loved shows. That being said, if they could do Rugrats in the same style as we have seen in the South Park games, I’d be all over that!

What do you think? Is this deal good or bad news? – Let us know in the comments!

