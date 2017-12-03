Three Laptop Makers Are Disabling Intel ME

For years now, security experts warned that Intel’s Management Engine (ME) is at risk of being exploited; ME allows administrators to remotely access a computer and is present within every Intel processor since 2008. Finally – after staying quiet during the period of concern – Intel last month admitted that ME is vulnerable to exploitation. As a result, PC makers are making moves to protect users from said vulnerability. Indeed, Dell, Purism, and Linux PC vendor System76 are all disabling Intel ME on their laptops.

Disabling Intel ME – Dell

According to Liliputing, Dell is offering three laptops with the option to disable Intel ME, for a price. Indeed, Dell lists the option as “Intel vPro™ – ME Inoperable, Custom Order”. The laptops that can come with Intel ME disabled are Dell Latitude 14 Rugged laptop, Dell Latitude 15 E5570 laptop, and Dell Latitude 12 Rugged tablet.

Disabling Intel ME – Purism

Purism is disabling Intel ME in all its new laptops. In addition, it is issuing a software update for existing laptops.

Todd Weaver, Founder and CEO of Purism, said:

“Disabling the Management Engine, long believed to be impossible, is now possible and available in all current Librem laptops, it is also available as a software update for previously shipped recent Librem laptops.”

Disabling Intel ME – System76

Like Purism, System76 is issuing a software update for all its affected existing laptops. The Company lists the following information regarding its Intel ME-disabling firmware update: