Thrustmaster Expands Racing Sim Accessory Ecosystem

New Accessories Launching in September

Leading racing sim hardware manufacturer Thrustmaster is expanding their accessory line up soon. This includes the launch of the TM Racing Clamp on August 20th, as well as the TSS Handbrake Sparco Mod + and TM Sim Hub on September 20th.

What Does the TSS Handbrake Sparco Mod + Do?

This racing sim accessory is the perfect handbrake for those who play console racing games. It can be paired with the T-GT and T300-series for PlayStation 4. Meanwhile for Xbox One, users can pair it with the TS-XW RACER and TX-Series Thrustmaster racing wheels.

Furthermore, the device is also PC compatible with every single racing wheel in the market. As usual, this device boasts Thrustmaster H.E.A.R.T. technology and is made of high-quality aluminium. Users can also now choose between using it in Progressive Handbrake mode or in a Sequential Transmission mode.

What Are the TM Racing Clamp and TM Sim Hub For?

The TM Racing Clamp accessory allows for optimal installation and easy use of the TSS Handbrake Sparco Mod, TSS Handbrake Sparco Mod + and TH8A. This product is ideal for tables which are between 15mm to 50mm thick, freely adjustable to fit the user’s driving style. Moreover, users can configure it to fit both left and right hand drive configurations. Even the height, depth or inclination is adjustable, so it lets players race in comfort. The device is also 100% made of metal so it is durable and fits the build of other Thrustmaster racing accessories.

Lastly, the TM Sim Hub allows users to connect up to four Thrustmaster Add-ons simultaneously. This will enable PlayStation 4 or Xbox One users to fully maximize their racing sim setup.

How Much Are These Thrustmaster Accessories?

The TM Sim Hub will only cost £44.99, while the TM Racing Clamp will have a £99.99 price tag. The TSS Handbrake Sparco Mod+ on the other hand will retail for £259.99.