Thrustmaster T.Racing Scuderia Ferrari Edition-DTS Gaming Headset Review

It’s fair to say that over the last few years I have reviewed quite a lot of peripherals. However, back when I first started at eTeknix some 8 or 9 years ago, some of the first things I ever reviewed were indeed Thrustmaster peripherals. Their Ferrari licensed controllers, steering wheels, and more. Find it pretty exciting that even today I am still seeing some new Ferrari licensed hardware from Thrustmaster, with the new Scuderia Ferrari edition DTS gaming headset. Because it’s officially licensed, it bears a strong resemblance to the real-life Scuderia Ferrari Paddocks team headsets, which is just fantastic.

Thrustmaster T.Racing Ferrari Edition Gaming Headset

It’s certainly well-equipped too, as this isn’t just a designer headset that doesn’t take itself seriously. Thrustmaster has equipped it with a set of powerful 50mm drivers, as well as powerful processing hardware to deliver 3D audio with DTS Headphone:X. You get a range of onboard controls too, for volume, microphone mute, etc. There’s a folding microphone that is also detachable. Most importantly, there is support for all current major consoles and mobile devices.

Features

The T.Racing Scuderia Ferrari Edition-DTS, under official license from Ferrari, features a design inspired by the real-life Scuderia Ferrari paddocks

It offers better sound quality across the entire range of frequencies while providing fully immersive 3D audio with DTS Headphone:X

Its 2”/50mm drivers allow it to produce crystal clear sound without saturation

The combination of audio performance and comfort, with earpad cushions crafted of memory foam and a gel layer for effective passive isolation

The headset’s high-performance, unidirectional noise-cancelling microphone is detachable

The volume control knob is located on the earcup, just like the real headset used in the Scuderia Ferrari’s paddocks

The metal headband frame adds to the headset’s realistic look and ensures excellent durability

The T.Racing Scuderia Ferrari Edition-DTS also includes an audio controller that allows you to adjust or deactivate the microphone

Compatible with: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Switch. It is also compatible with tablets and smartphones (with calling features included).



For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Thrustmaster T.Racing Scuderia Ferrari Editing-DTS product page here.

What Thrustmaster Had to Say