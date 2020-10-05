Thrustmaster T.Racing Scuderia Ferrari Edition-DTS Gaming Headset Review
Peter Donnell / 4 seconds ago
It’s fair to say that over the last few years I have reviewed quite a lot of peripherals. However, back when I first started at eTeknix some 8 or 9 years ago, some of the first things I ever reviewed were indeed Thrustmaster peripherals. Their Ferrari licensed controllers, steering wheels, and more. Find it pretty exciting that even today I am still seeing some new Ferrari licensed hardware from Thrustmaster, with the new Scuderia Ferrari edition DTS gaming headset. Because it’s officially licensed, it bears a strong resemblance to the real-life Scuderia Ferrari Paddocks team headsets, which is just fantastic.
Thrustmaster T.Racing Ferrari Edition Gaming Headset
It’s certainly well-equipped too, as this isn’t just a designer headset that doesn’t take itself seriously. Thrustmaster has equipped it with a set of powerful 50mm drivers, as well as powerful processing hardware to deliver 3D audio with DTS Headphone:X. You get a range of onboard controls too, for volume, microphone mute, etc. There’s a folding microphone that is also detachable. Most importantly, there is support for all current major consoles and mobile devices.
Features
- The T.Racing Scuderia Ferrari Edition-DTS, under official license from Ferrari, features a design inspired by the real-life Scuderia Ferrari paddocks
- It offers better sound quality across the entire range of frequencies while providing fully immersive 3D audio with DTS Headphone:X
- Its 2”/50mm drivers allow it to produce crystal clear sound without saturation
- The combination of audio performance and comfort, with earpad cushions crafted of memory foam and a gel layer for effective passive isolation
- The headset’s high-performance, unidirectional noise-cancelling microphone is detachable
- The volume control knob is located on the earcup, just like the real headset used in the Scuderia Ferrari’s paddocks
- The metal headband frame adds to the headset’s realistic look and ensures excellent durability
- The T.Racing Scuderia Ferrari Edition-DTS also includes an audio controller that allows you to adjust or deactivate the microphone
- Compatible with: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Switch. It is also compatible with tablets and smartphones (with calling features included).
For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Thrustmaster T.Racing Scuderia Ferrari Editing-DTS product page here.
What Thrustmaster Had to Say
“Thrustmaster proudly presents T.Racing Scuderia Ferrari Edition: the multiplatform gaming headset developed under official license from Ferrari, and sporting Ferrari’s famous “Rosso Corsa” colour. Inspired by the Ferrari Scuderia’s real paddocks, T.Racing Scuderia Ferrari Edition is the first Ferrari gaming headset from Thrustmaster.
This headset is a high-performance accessory crafted to comply with precise criteria. It meets the needs of the racing community by putting an emphasis on audio performance, thanks to its 2”/50 mm analytic drivers, which ensure accurate sound reproduction with excellent distortion control. A realistic volume knob located directly on the left ear cup lets the user easily control the audio level of the game, while the handy inline controller features microphone volume and mute controls that are intuitive to use during races.”