Thrustmaster Releases T.Racing Scuderia Ferrari Gaming Headset

/ 28 mins ago
After thrilling gamers with the release of the T.Racing Scuderia Ferrari Edition gaming headset, Thrustmaster has partnered with DTS to offer true-to-life, ultra-immersive sound using DTS Headphone:X spatialization technology. The ultimate goal of this added technology is simple: to continue to improve the playing experience and performance of players who are constantly striving for better times.

The T.Racing Scuderia Ferrari Edition is an elegant and powerful officially licensed gaming headset. It is designed especially for fans of the Ferrari team, as well as for sim racers. Its color is inspired by the famous paddocks of the Scuderia Ferrari and its famous “Rosso Corsa”. The metal headband frame adds to the headset’s realistic look and ensures excellent durability.

The DTS Headphone:X technology amplifies the game’s audio system using the Microsoft spatial sound within Windows in order to recreate the sound environment around the user. This technology is available for computer games through the Microsoft Store and was launched for Xbox systems on July 9, 2020.

Price & Availability

In announcing it’s launch, Thrustmaster has confirmed that the T.Racing Scuderia Ferrari Edition-DTS Gaming Headset is available to purchase now directly from their own store. It will arrive with general retailers on September 24th. In terms of price, you can expect to see it sell for something in the region of £89.99.

If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

