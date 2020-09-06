Thrustmaster TCA Sidestick Airbus Edition Review

There’s a long history between flight simulator games and flight simulator peripherals, I mean… OBVIOUSLY. However, few have been in the game as long as Thrustmaster, and they’re easily one of the biggest names in the business. So it makes sense that their latest would be the TCA Sidestick Airbus Edition, a fully licenced replica of the Airbus controls and even better, it’s exceptionally modular to suit the needs of the amateur gaming pilot right up to the full fat simulation enthusiasts.

Thrustmaster TCA Sidestick Airbus Edition

I’m keeping things pretty simple today, as I take a look at just the TCA Sidestick Airbus Edition. It’s what you would expect really, a flight stick, a bunch of buttons on the base, a slider for the throttle and some triggers and a hat POV switch no the stick too. It’s everything you need to enjoy a flight simulator without getting too carried away. While it is plug-and-play, you can also use T.A.R.G.E.T. software to fully tweak everything. However, it’s also natively supported in Flight Simulator 2020, so I doubt you’ll feel the need to tinker with any settings really.

Features

  • Fully ambidextrous and modular joystick
  • Ergonomic replica of the Airbus sidestick
  • Compatible with T.A.R.G.E.T. software
  • Plug and play
  • Choose between 4 different configurations
  • 17 action buttons with “braille” style identification
  • 4 independent axes
  • Weighted base for stability
Thrustmaster Airbus Edition Ecosystem

Of course, if you did want to buy this as a starting point, you can always add to it later. You can buy the TCA Quadrant throttle control, the TM Flying Clamp, the T-LCM pedals and more to expand. Thrustmaster even does a TCA Officer Pack which has the stick and throttle controls bundled together. That was you can grow your setup with your abilities and passion for the games you play.

What Thrustmaster Had to Say

“We’re flying high with the launch of our new TCA (Thrustmaster Civil Aviation) product range, officially licensed by Airbus. Our very first civil aviation-related gaming accessories ever. To experience incredibly lifelike sensations and features, and virtually step into the shoes of an airline captain.” – Thrustmaster

