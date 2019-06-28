Time Spy Leak Shows AMD RX 5700 XT Matches Nvidia 2070

AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

With the release of the AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics card just on the horizon, one of the biggest questions surrounding it is exactly how good it will be. With many hoping that it’ll start to truly give Nvidia some competition, early indications have been positive. Albeit, but not exactly thrilling either.

In a report via TechPowerUp, however, benchmarks taken from 3DMark‘s ‘Time Spy’ have shown that in comparative terms, the Radeon RX 5700 XT will likely hold a par with the Nvidia 2070.

‘Generic VGA’

Although the card is listed as a ‘generic VGA’ this is confirmed to be AMD’s upcoming graphics card. As you can see above, this is likely from an early release review sample. As such, it isn’t quite recognised by 3DMark yet.

In terms of performance, scoring an 8575, this is a score that (based on relatively identical system builds) that is almost exactly the same the Nvidia 2070 Founders Edition achieved. It is, incidentally, around 1000 points higher than the Vega 64. You know, just in case you needed more convincing that this was the AMD 5700.

What Do We Think?

Matching the performance of the Nvidia 2070 would certainly be encouraging news for the new AMD Navi graphics cards. Particularly since the 5700 isn’t expected to be the most powerful card of the ‘range’.

Maybe some would’ve liked to see it get closer to the 2080, but as above, this is all very much early doors and, on the whole, there’s more to be encouraged about than not. Particularly since the AMD 5700 will likely be at least the same price (and hopefully less) than the Nvidia 2070.

