Titus & Wayne Luft Qi Air Purifier Review

Lift Qi

We’ve reviewed all kinds of weird and wonderful products over the years. However, today is yet another first for me, as I take a look at my first ever air purifier. Not just for review, but even in my personal life, it’s a product I’ve never felt the need for. Of course, that doesn’t mean I can’t still appreciate the technology and the benefits it could provide for me and my family.

Taiwanese startup Titus & Wayne are launching the Luft Qi as one of the most simple and easy to use air purifiers ever. The most important aspect has to be the fact it doesn’t have any filters! Instead, it uses a “UV reactor” that can destroy any mold, virus and bacteria in the air around you. Pretty cool sounding tech for sure, purity your house with a reactor that destroys things. That’s the kind of marketing I fall for every time, was cooler than “it has a filter.”

Features

Suffer from allergies (Rely on medicine to stop your sneezing, stuffy nose and itchy eyes for years?)

(Rely on medicine to stop your sneezing, stuffy nose and itchy eyes for years?) Feel tired, dizziness, or fatigue in the office

Tried to get rid of cigarette or tobacco smell

Don’t like the mildew smell in your car

Want to protect your newborn or your loved ones from airborne bacteria and virus

Have a newly decorated home, but bad odors make you uncomfortable. These are actually toxic chemicals emitted from paints, furniture, varnish, or flooring.

What AORUS Had to Say

“Luft Qi is the first compact air purifier using nanotechnology to destroy mold, airborne bacteria, virus, and toxic chemicals. Yes, with no filters! Since it removes harmful substances around you, Luft Qi helps you breathe cleaner air anytime, anywhere!” – Titus & Wayne

Product Trailer

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.

What’s in the Box?

The Luft Qi and a USB cable, that’s it! Of course, this may not be the final retail packaging. However, this is a plug and play product and this is honestly all you need.