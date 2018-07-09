Tokyo Ghoul Video Game Is Revealed By Bandai Namco

You may not have heard of Toyko Ghoul, but fans of anime or manga almost certainly have. In terms of animation, it has been almost as popular in recent years as the excellent Attack on Titan. At present though, unlike Attack on Titan, it hasn’t been given the video game treatment. Well, that is all about to change!

In a report via DSOGaming, Tokyo Ghoul is getting a video game adaptation and better still we have an announcement trailer to go with it!

What Is Toyko Ghoul?

Tokyo Ghoul is set in a world where there are humans and vampire-like ‘ghoul’ creatures. The latter must eat humans to survive and obviously, humans are non-to-happy about that! The anime itself is fantastic and if you haven’t watched it yet, I would thoroughly recommend it. Albeit, it sadly only has 2 series at the moment so a binge watch will quickly get you up to speed.

What is known is that in the game you will be able to play both the hunter and the ghoul. This opens up a lot of possibilities and, of course, what weapons your character will employ. Kagune and Quinque’s are words you’re soon going to find yourself familiar with when you start playing.

When Is It Out?

This is only the announcement trailer so at present, it’s hard to say. It might be ready before the end of the year, but I suspect 2019 is far more likely. We do know that the game will release on the PS4 and PC, but sadly for Xbox fans, it looks like you’re going to miss out on this release.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the Toyko Ghoul series? Looking forward to the game? – Let us know in the comments!