Tomb Raider 1, 2 and 3 Getting FREE Remasters on Steam

In celebration of the upcoming release of the latest Tomb Raider film, Realtech VR is releasing the first three classic Tomb Raider games on Steam. This is great news for fans of the original as well as younger players who only know Lara Croft via later games. Realtech VR is a Canadian company who has ported classic games to the iOS. In fact, they have ported the first three Tomb Raider titles for Square Enix.

In case fans are concerned that this port will turn into another “Chrono Trigger” Steam release scenario, that does not seem to be the case.

We were not forced to make the port of TR1/TR2 and right now we are working on TR3 port. — realtech VR (@realtech_VR) March 1, 2018

Are These Tomb Raider Games Really Free?

There is a reason why this is going to be strictly a Steam release for the PC. Realtech VR clarifies this with another tweet:

TR1-3 remaster for PC are planned for Steam for free and will requires the purchase of the DOS version being sold on Steam (like ZDoom playing Doom games). Also the PC version will supports OpenVR and features a new 3D engine for both 3 games. — realtech VR (@realtech_VR) March 1, 2018

While technically the Tomb Raider games they are updating are free, it requires the purchase of the original DOS version. In return, fans will be able to play the game via OpenVR as well as experience it with a new 3D engine. This update includes support for new controllers (such as Xbox), as well as better shadows, lighting and textures.

You can actually see a preview of these Tomb Raider remasters on Realtech VR’s YouTube channel.

