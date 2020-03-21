Tomb Raider is Free to Own on Steam!

There’s an excellent chance that, at least for the foreseeable future, we’re all going to have to spend a lot more time at home. It does, however, raise the question as to exactly what we’re all going to do. Well, how about grabbing yourself a free game?

Yes! If you’re looking for some cheap entertainment, you can grab a copy of Tomb Raider right now on Steam for the exceptionally low price of £0.

Tomb Raider Goes Free on Steam

So, if this some sort of a limited free weekend promotion or something along those lines? Nope, if you check Steam right now, not only can you grab your copy of Tomb Raider (2013), but you can also own it forever for free! The only catch is that you must claim your copy before the 24th of March!

It sounds like the perfect way to spend the weekend to me! Yes, it’s not the latest and greatest release from the franchise, but Tomb Raider (2013) was still a totally awesome game!

Where Can I Grab My Copy?

For more information on the game and promotion, you can check out the official Steam product website via the link here! – As for how you can claim your copy, all you need to do is search for it on your Steam app. It shouldn’t be hard to find as you’ll note that it is currently offering 100% off the retail price!

What do you think? Are you going to grab your copy? – Let us know in the comments!