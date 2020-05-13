Tony Hawk’s 1 & 2 Remastered – Will They do it Right?

When I awoke this morning and saw that the world had gone mad with the news that Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 & 2 are getting remastered. Two of the most iconic video games of my own generation. It was far from perfect, especially the first one which was quite different from its much more refined sequel. However, the levels and music have been firmly in my memory ever since.

Controls

Thankfully, developers at VV are using the original handling code. They’ve built upon that for the remaster. That’s extremely important to me, as the animation flaws, the jerky turns, etc, ARE what make this game. If they refreshed that motion even one bit… it’s not THPS. The only addition though, actually analogue support, it not having been available when THPS was first launched.

Muscle Memory

They’ve also said the geometry of the levels is inch-perfect, and again, the muscle memory I still have for those games will know. I only completed THPS 1-4 again last December/Jan, so it’s pretty fresh in my mind. The level editor is amped up though to meet modern system abilities. Larger areas, more elements, item deformation, etc. I can’t wait!

MUSIC!

This game steered me down a wonderful path of alternative music and I’m hoping it’s able to do the same for a new generation. However, while they’ve said that “most” of the original soundtrack is included, licencing issues will get in the way of a perfect set. I’m fine with this, modern gamers have more options with their own music collections to fix any gaps. Plus, a few new tracks, ideally era-specific, would be welcome too.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 & 2

It looks like you’ll be playing those great levels and listening to some great tunes again on September 4th. It’ll be available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Check out the trailer below.