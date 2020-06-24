Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 Remaster Trailer Released

/ 13 mins ago
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2

Since the announcement that the highly-beloved Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 would receive the remaster treatment, this has, for many gamers, been pretty high on their list of anticipated titles. If you are one of those people, then I have some excellent news for you.

Following the release of a brand new trailer, we get an even more in-depth look at what the game may represent and, quite frankly, it’s looking pretty awesome!

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2

While the trailer (which you can watch below) doesn’t reveal much about the individual aspects of the game, it seems pretty clear that this isn’t going to be a lazy remaster. A lot of work is clearly going into not only providing the polish but also to introduce some new features. Particularly with it being confirmed that the PC release will support 4K resolutions at 60 frames per second!

For those of you with nicely-specced PC’s, you might be set for some amazing eye-candy while you pull off those ollies.

When Is It Out?

Set to release on the PC as an Epic Games Store exclusive, if you want to learn more about it, you can visit the official website via the link here! – When is it coming out though? Well, presuming no delays (which is still a possibility) the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 Remaster will release on September 4th.

Being a huge fan of the original franchise (not so much the latter releases) rest assured I’m going to be trying this out! I, therefore, look forward to seeing your skills in the multiplayer modes!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

Send this to a friend