Top-Down Maze Game ‘Worthy’ Released for Amiga
Ron Perillo / 7 hours ago
Retro Game Fans Rejoice
Believe it or not, the decades old Amiga system is still alive and even has a new game in 2018. From PixelGlass comes a top-down maze action-puzzler called ‘Worthy’. It provides 40 levels of fun and has multiple endings, so it is a massive game for Amiga.
The plot is simple: assume the role of a fearless boy and collect the required number of diamonds in each stage in order to win the girl’s heart. Kill enemies and avoid traps along the way, while collecting beer for fuel. You can see it in action via the release trailer below:
How Much is Worthy?
Worthy is available in a variety of versions starting at just 9 EUR for the digital download. Users can also opt for a CD+floppy or boxed version at 19 EUR and 23 EUR respectively.
Can My System Run This Game?
PixelGlass asks for the following system requirements for Worthy:
Disk version
- Any PAL Amiga
- 512kb chip and 512kb other RAM
- Floppy Disk drive
CD version
- Any PAL Amiga
- 1.5mb free RAM (512 free chip)
- CDROM drive (the CD version is bootable with CD32)
Hard drive version
- Any PAL Amiga
- 1.5mb free RAM (512 free chip)
- Hard drive with 2.5mb of free hard disk space to install