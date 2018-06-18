Top-Down Maze Game ‘Worthy’ Released for Amiga

Retro Game Fans Rejoice

Believe it or not, the decades old Amiga system is still alive and even has a new game in 2018. From PixelGlass comes a top-down maze action-puzzler called ‘Worthy’. It provides 40 levels of fun and has multiple endings, so it is a massive game for Amiga.

The plot is simple: assume the role of a fearless boy and collect the required number of diamonds in each stage in order to win the girl’s heart. Kill enemies and avoid traps along the way, while collecting beer for fuel. You can see it in action via the release trailer below:

How Much is Worthy?

Worthy is available in a variety of versions starting at just 9 EUR for the digital download. Users can also opt for a CD+floppy or boxed version at 19 EUR and 23 EUR respectively.

Can My System Run This Game?

PixelGlass asks for the following system requirements for Worthy: