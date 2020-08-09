Top Nvidia 30XX GPUs May Sell with 3 Different VRAM Specs

Earlier this week, we heard rumors suggesting that Nvidia would officially debut its 30XX ‘Ampere’ range of graphics cards (likely starting with the 3080 and 3080 Ti) on September 9th. Despite the launch date (apparently) only being less than a month away now, however, there is still a lot about these new releases that we do not know.

In a report via Videocardz, however, there does appear to be some speculation that Nvidia’s highest-end GPUs from the 30XX range may be sold with three different (and huge) VRAM size configurations.

Nvidia 30XX Graphics Cards

Specifically citing the Titan, 3080, and 3080 Ti, it is said that all three of these GPUs will be using the PG132 PCB. Based on this design, however, the rumor (which reportedly comes from a source close to Nvidia) goes a step further by suggesting that all three graphics cards may potentially be sold with three separate memory configurations.

Specifically, a 24GB, 20GB, and (a presumably more ‘budget-focused’) 10GB VRAM specification.

What Do We Think?

As this is all rumor/speculation, we strongly advice that you do take this with a grain of salt. If true, however, then it seems pretty clear that not only are we going to have some pretty hefty VRAM selections on our hands, but more so that Nvidia may be looking to diversity their range to offer high-end GPU solutions for many (still presumably mostly high-end) budgets.

With these graphics cards reportedly set to be launched on September 9th, however, if this is true, we don’t have long to wait before we find out for certain!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!