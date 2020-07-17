Torchlight 2 is Free to Own on the Epic Games Store

It’s that time again! Yes, as part of their latest free gaming giveaway, members of the Epic Games Store are able to claim themselves another very decent game for absolutely nothing. So, what is it this time? Well, it’s Torchlight 2, and, if you haven’t played it before, now seems the perfect time! It is free to own and keep forever after all!

Torchlight 2 is Free on the Epic Games Store

So, what is Torchlight 2? Well, think of it as something of a crossover between Diablo and Baldurs Gate. Admittedly, it’s not a perfect description, but if you have any love for those games, this one is almost certainly going to be right up your alley! – Some of the games key features include:

CHARACTERS With four classes to choose from, you’ll have a variety of play styles at your fingertips. Each class can be played as either male or female, with customized cosmetic features and looks to make your hero stand out.

MULTIPLAYER Play co-op with your friends via LAN or over the Internet for free. Our matchmaking service lets you connect and play games with people around the world.

OPEN WORLD Explore the vast overworld and multiple hub towns of Vilderan. Fight through rain, snow, day and night. Level randomization ensures new layouts, paths, loot, and monsters every time you play.

NEW GAME PLUS In New Game Plus, the game’s not over until you say it is. Once you’ve beaten Torchlight II’s primary campaign, you can start again with the same character for a significantly greater challenge. You’ll keep all the skills, gold, and gear you worked so hard for!

PETS & FISHING These popular features make their return in Torchlight II in improved form. More choices, better effects, and your pet will still make the run to town to sell your loot so you don’t have to.

MOD SUPPORT Use GUTS, the Torchlight II editor, to create and share your work with the entire world! (Windows only)



How Can I Claim My Copy?

As always with the Epic Games Store giveaways, all you need to grab your copy is to download the app and create an account. From there, you’ll quickly find the game available on the home page and, as above, once claimed, it’s yours forever!

If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this, you can check out the official game listing via the Epic Games Store website at the link here!

What do you think? Are you grabbing your copy? – Let us know in the comments!