Toshiba Canvio Premium 4TB Portable HDD Review

It is not long time since I had a closer look at the Canvio Basics with 2TB. Today we’re upping it all with the Toshiba Canvio Premium (product link) in a 4TB version.

Toshiba Canvio Premium

The Canvio series is a proven one which has been around for many drive versions. The latest takes everything up a notch with the latest HDD technology. That means an improved performance as well as higher capacities. All without compromising anything.

The Canvio Premium is available in capacities of 1TB, 2TB, 3TB, and 4TB. Even though the official product page doesn’t state the latter at this time. The smaller versions weigh just 160g while the larger come in at 225g. Neither is a lot and perfect for a portable drive

Despite the low weight, the drive is premium quality. In a way, that’s a given when we consider the name and Toshiba’s reputation. It features an aluminium design with diamond-cut edges. The bottom is just plastic though.

Portable Storage at Its Finest

The Canvio Premium is portable HDD storage at its finest. Sure, it can’t compete with the speed of modern NVMe-based USB drives, but it has the capacity advantage. With a 4TB capacity that fits right into your pocket and doesn’t break your budget, it’a perfect.

The design makes it quite durable too. Sure, you shouldn’t juggle with it, but I’m sure it’ll survive a couple of drops without taking much physical damage.

Toshiba made sure that the drive is compatible with all sort of devices. There’s basic USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 Type-A support, but also Type-C. Toshiba includes a Type-C adapter for when you need it. Whether you’re on the go or just because you have modern devices, it doesn’t matter. You can connect it everywhere and it’s even bus-powered. That’s always a plus which means that we don’t need to be near an outlet or carry a bulky and heavy power supply with us.

Free Toshiba Software Included

Toshiba also included a couple of software pieces with the drive. They are free and ready to download from the support page. There is backup software and also security software available.

With the included backup software for the PC, you can schedule automated backups and forget about them. As long as the drive is connected, it will happen on its own. On the other hand, the Toshiba Security Software protects your data from prying eyes. With it, you can password protect the drive.

Feature Highlights

Up to 4TB capacity

Bus-Powered

Type-C Adapter Included

Diamond-cut Aluminium Design

Backup and Security Software Included

3-year warranty

Specifications