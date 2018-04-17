Toshiba Introduces the V300 and S300 HDD Series

Two New Toshiba HDD Series for Video Recording

Toshiba is announcing their new Surveillance S300 and Video V300 series hard disk drives. The name pretty much suggests what these drives are for, as they are ideal for surveillance and video streaming applications. The S300 lineup in particular offers high performance and capacity, while the V300 focuses on energy efficiency with smaller capacity options. Both use the SATA 6 Gbps interface and support ATA streaming.

What Capacities Are Available for the S300 Series HDD?

As a surveillance drive, the S300 series is available in 4TB, 5TB, 6TB, 8TB and 10TB options. These drives operate at 7200RPM, have a 256MB DRAM cache and a sequential data transfer rate of 249MB/s.

What Capacities Are Available for the V300 Series HDD?

These drives are available in 1TB, 2TB and 3TB capacities with varying spindle speeds. The 1TB operates at 5400 RPM, while the 2TB runs at 5700 RPM and the 3TB operates at 5940 RPM. These drives only use up to 5.7W during random read/write operations, and consumes as little as 4.2W in idle.

How Much Are These S300 and V300 HDDs?

The V300 series costs $50, $70 and $90 for the 1TB, 2TB and 3TB respectively. Furthermore, they come with a 2-year warranty. The S300 series on the other hand starts at $120 for the 4TB model, and $150 for the 5TB model. The 6TB model costs a bit more at $190, while the 8TB model is priced at $250. Finally, the top-shelf 10TB option has an MSRP of $350 USD. All the S300 series drives are covered with a 3-year warranty.