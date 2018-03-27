Toshiba Reveal High Resolution Audio Quality Cassette Tape

Toshiba Reveal High-Resolution Cassette Tapes

These days, cassette tapes are practically redundant. The closest you will probably get to see one in action these days is in a car from the 80’s (or a cheap one from the 90’s). I would be willing to bet that many kids these days would have no idea what one was or the uses they had.

It seems, however, that Toshiba believes that the cassette tape does have a future and have produced one capable of producing high-resolution audio quality.

You might need a pencil

I am showing my age here, but as a kid, I grew up with cassette tapes. Even my first computer, an Acorn Electron (a cheaper home version of the BBC Micro) ran games and programs using cassette tapes transmitting basically a modem signal. There are many reading this that will have a misty fond memory of recording the top 40 on the radio using precision record/stop/pause functions on their cassette player. Additionally, the ‘repairs’ occasionally necessary via the usage of a pencil.

Despite many considering this technology now redundant or obsolete, in a report via WhatHifi, Toshiba has produced a cassette with what they claim to be capable of supporting high-resolution quality audio recordings. Exactly how this has been achieved it a little unclear. I doubt they were able to repurpose a C90 tape. It may, after all, just be a claim and a sticker, but there is some validity to this.

Why this seems legitimate

Japan, as you may know, has a strong passion for technology. As part of this, Japan actually has a recognized Audio standards authority and as such, if Toshiba does decide to mass market this the product will have to meet certain standards.

At present, I wouldn’t recommend getting your old cassette player out awaiting the arrival of high-quality audio releases, but it at least shows that the technology, while forgotten, may not necessarily be redundant.

What do you think? Are cassette players still viable? – Let us know in the comments!

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you’ll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Check out our Latest Video