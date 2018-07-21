Total War: Rome II ‘Rise of the Republic’ DLC Arrives August 9

/ 2 hours ago

Total War: Rome II 'Rise of the Republic' DLC Arrives August 9

Rise of the Republic Campaign

Creative Assembly, creators of Total War: Rome II have announced a new campaign DLC for the game. The historical strategy game has been around since September 2013, and this is the 14th campaign pack DLC released.

Unlike other campaign pack DLCs however, this one is a prequel to the base game. Charing the events surrounding Rome in the 4th century BC. Players can expect campaigns across a detailed map of Italy at that time. That means playing on the states of Sicily, Sardinia, Corsica and Carthage, as the events prior to the second founding of Rome takes place.

Total War: Rome II 'Rise of the Republic' DLC Arrives August 9

For a limited time, users can pre-order the DLC and receive a 10% discount. This promo is only until August 9, so there are three more weeks or so to go.

Can My System Run This Game?

Considering the game uses an engine from 2012, Total War: Rome II and the new DLC should run well on most gaming PCs. Here are the minimum and recommended requirements just in case:

Minimum Requirements

  • OS: XP/ Vista / Windows 7 / Windows 8
  • Processor:2 GHz Intel Dual Core processor / 2.6 GHz Intel Single Core processor
  • Memory:2GB RAM
  • Graphics:512 MB DirectX 9.0c compatible card (shader model 3, vertex texture fetch support).
  • DirectX®:9.0c
  • Hard Drive:35 GB HD space
  • Additional:Screen Resolution – 1024×768

Recommended Requirements

  • OS:Windows 7 / Windows 8
  • Processor:2nd Generation Intel Core i5 processor (or greater)
  • Memory:4GB RAM
  • Graphics:1024 MB DirectX 11 compatible graphics card.
  • DirectX®:11
  • Hard Drive:35 GB HD space
  • Additional:Screen Resolution – 1920×1080
Topics: , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!


Optimized with PageSpeed Ninja