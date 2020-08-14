Total War Saga: Troy is Free on the Epic Games Store

/ 2 mins ago
epic games store

Back at the start of June, we reported something certainly more than a little unusual surrounding the release of Total War Saga: Troy. Specifically, that on launch day it would be free to own and keep forever on the Epic Games Store.

Well, with that day having finally arrived, we can confirm that the game is available and, most importantly, is 100% free to own! There is, however, a pretty significant catch. Namely, that (by the time you probably read this) you’ll only have a few hours left to grab your copy!

Total War Saga: Troy is Free on the Epic Games Store

Yes, you read that correctly. Despite this being a brand new launch from a highly-popular franchise, Total War Saga: Troy is available to claim, own, and keep forever. When the promotion ends the only way you’ll be able to get this game is by buying it at full price (£34.99). Well, either that or wait (presumably a while) before it goes free on the Epic Games Store again.

The games official description reads:

“In this legendary age, heroes walk the earth. In an act that shocks the world, audacious Paris, prince of Troy, elopes with the beautiful queen of Sparta. As they sail away, King Menelaus curses her name. He vows to bring his wife home – whatever the cost!”

Total War Saga: Troy

Where Can I Get My Copy?

As above, this game has exclusively launched on the Epic Games Store and to grab your copy you will have to have the app installed on your PC. From there, however, a quick search of the store’s front page should very quickly point you in the right direction to grab your copy!

Be warned though, you only have until just after lunchtime (BST) to claim your free copy. If you do, therefore, want to learn more, you can check out the games official website (on the Epic Games Store) via the link here!

What do you think? Are you going to claim your copy? – Let us know in the comments!

Topics: , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

    Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Reddit RSS

  • Latest Video

  • Features

    Computex CES
    Fun ReadsWhat We Know So Far

  • Poll

    AMD or Intel?

    View Results

  • Archives


Send this to a friend