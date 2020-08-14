Back at the start of June, we reported something certainly more than a little unusual surrounding the release of Total War Saga: Troy. Specifically, that on launch day it would be free to own and keep forever on the Epic Games Store.

Well, with that day having finally arrived, we can confirm that the game is available and, most importantly, is 100% free to own! There is, however, a pretty significant catch. Namely, that (by the time you probably read this) you’ll only have a few hours left to grab your copy!

Total War Saga: Troy is Free on the Epic Games Store

Yes, you read that correctly. Despite this being a brand new launch from a highly-popular franchise, Total War Saga: Troy is available to claim, own, and keep forever. When the promotion ends the only way you’ll be able to get this game is by buying it at full price (£34.99). Well, either that or wait (presumably a while) before it goes free on the Epic Games Store again.

The games official description reads:

“In this legendary age, heroes walk the earth. In an act that shocks the world, audacious Paris, prince of Troy, elopes with the beautiful queen of Sparta. As they sail away, King Menelaus curses her name. He vows to bring his wife home – whatever the cost!”

Where Can I Get My Copy?

As above, this game has exclusively launched on the Epic Games Store and to grab your copy you will have to have the app installed on your PC. From there, however, a quick search of the store’s front page should very quickly point you in the right direction to grab your copy!

Be warned though, you only have until just after lunchtime (BST) to claim your free copy. If you do, therefore, want to learn more, you can check out the games official website (on the Epic Games Store) via the link here!

What do you think? Are you going to claim your copy? – Let us know in the comments!