Total War Three Kingdoms Denuvo Benchmarked

The release of Total War Three Kingdoms came packed with the latest version of the Denuvo anti-piracy measures and, unlike many prior versions, it did remain stubbornly resistant to the efforts of gaming pirates. Well, earlier this week, Denuvo 6.0 was officially bypassed and, as you might expect, a cracked version of the game started making the rounds pretty quickly.

It did, however, raise an interesting question for us. Particularly since this is a pretty intensive game to run. Namely, how much impact, if any, did Denuvo have on it?

Total War Three Kingdoms

Well, to find this out there was only one real method. Utilising both a legitimate version (via Steam) and the cracked copy (I’m not giving you the source for that one), we ran the game through its two main benchmarks programs in both versions with a variety of settings and resolutions to see if Denuvo did make any significant impact on the performance.

Well, with the tests concluded, we have our results!