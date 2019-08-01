Total War Three Kingdoms to Release Free ‘Horde Mode’ Update

I would be willing to go so far as to say that for gaming releases in 2019 (so far) Total War Three Kingdoms is certainly up there with my top picks! – Admittedly, the game isn’t for everyone with a strong focus on real-time-strategy with high-levels of planning and long-term diplomacy required! – Put simply, this isn’t a game for the casual.

Following the release of a new trailer, however, Sega has announced a brand new free update for the game that will effectively add an arcade-style ‘horde survival mode’.

Total War Three Kingdoms is Getting a Free ‘Horde Mode’

So, how does this game mode work? Well, think of it being in a similar style to a tower defence game. You have 3 units to control which you can pit against increasingly higher (and by proxy) more difficult numbers of enemies.

As you might expect, there is no specific point of victory. It’s simply seeing how far you can go in creating the best 3 units possible to withstand the ever increasingly difficult enemy!

When Is It Out?

Officially titled ‘Dynasty Mode’ (possibly a nod to Dynasty Warriors) the free update will be released on August 8th. I must admit that while I’m thoroughly enjoying the campaign mode (to which I mostly just seem to keep replaying Cao Cao’s) I’m rather looking forward to this addition.

Better still, it’s free! How can you possibly argue with that?

You can check out the official Steam Store page via the link here!

What do you think? Are you impressed with the new free update? Have you played Total War Three Kingdoms yet? – Let us know in the comments!