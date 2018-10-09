Toys R Us Return Tweet Infuriates Former Staff

Last week it was announced that Toys R Us, after entering administration earlier this year, would be returning for business. Along with Maplin, Toys R Us represented a major loss on the high street, but both closed for similar reasons. Put simply, they became over-bloated, struggled to pay rent/upkeep and ultimately didn’t really optimise for the shift to the online market.

It seems though that following the surprise return of Maplin, Toys R Us would also be making a come back. Well, in a limited fashion. Following the announcement of this on Twitter though, many of its former employees are not very pleased at all!

What’s Wrong With This Picture?

With the toy retailer posting a generally upbeat message they declared that Geoffrey was back. Sadly, however, this has struck a rather sour note with their former employees. Many of whom, due to the administration, has yet to receive any redundancy pay. These people have been quick to reply to the Tweet with their own stinging criticism.

Guess who's back? He’s been traveling across the globe for the past few months but now #GeoffreysBack and once again ready to set play free for children of all ages. Share some of your favorite memories and get ready to make a whole lot of new ones! https://t.co/g4IMRXLsFP pic.twitter.com/VB2MjhnzKj — ToysRUs (@ToysRUs) October 6, 2018

Many of these employees are accusing the firm of using administration as the least expensive means of shutting down and maximising their potential to relaunch a few months later. With around $75m owed to staff in redundancy pay though, it seems unlikely that they should expect some money any time soon!

Hey, so like, do I get severance pay for losing my job now that y'all have the money to stay open? Or do I get my job back? — 💀Spooky Mayo💀 (@maroyasha) October 6, 2018

A Plan Rather Than A Re-Launch

Some are speculating that the re-launch isn’t really a re-launch as such. Some believe that it is merely an attempt to try and raise the potential price of the company if/as/when it is sold to a new prospective owner. Either way though, former workers, without their severance pay, are likely to be very vocal about this.

If it is truly a re-launch, Geoffrey might need to address this sooner rather than later.

What do you think? – let us know in the comments!