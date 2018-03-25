Trailer for ‘9 Monkeys of Shaolin’ Released – Arriving Fall 2018

Old-School Brawler Genre Reborn

Sobaka Studio is announcing their latest game called the ‘9 Monkeys of Shaolin’. It takes cues from classic martial arts game brawlers, but with updated technology. As a simple fisherman forced to seek revenge against those who killed your family, players will journey through medieval China. Facing battle after battle and hordes of various enemies. See the announcement trailer for yourself below, which Sobaka Studios unveiled at GDC 2018 last week:

What Features Does This Game Have?

3 unique fighting styles: fight on earth, in the air or use mysterious magic seals. Combine these elements to defeat every enemy on your way.

Captivating narrative: discover the fascinating story of Wei Cheng and follow him as he rises from a simple fisherman to the master of Shaolin martial arts.

Stunning visual style: unlikely combination of historical and mystical elements gives you an exciting experience from every scene appears on screen.

Extensive character development system: you learn a great deal of ways to victory as you discover various unlockable perks, items and fighting styles.

More than 25 different levels: Chinese villages, pirate ship, Buddhist monasteries, Japanese mansions, ancient ruins and much more.

10 types of Chinese and Japanese polearms, each with its unique traits. Discover the landscapes to find new items!

Co-op play: invite your friend to help you fight through growing waves of enemies and complete the game together.

What Platforms Will The ‘9 Monkeys of Shaolin’ be Playable In?

The game is coming to not only Windows, macOS, and Linux, but it will be playable on all consoles as well. That includes Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and the Nintendo Switch. The latter is probably where it will be most popular. Since the controls are ideal reminiscent of old-school games like Final Fight or Double Dragon.

Can My System Run ‘9 Monkeys of Shaolin’?

The official system requirements are not released yet. Although considering it runs on the Nintendo Switch, it is not going to require too much horsepower. Watch out for the latest updates via the official Steam page.

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology, share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you’ll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Check out our Latest Video