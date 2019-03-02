Trailer for Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back CG Remake Released

20th Anniversary Remake

The Pokemon company first announced that a remake of the first animated movie is coming out July. This of course coincides with its 20th anniversary theatrical release, which premiered back in 1998. Unlike the traditional hand-drawn cell animation however, this new remake will be purely using 3D computer animation. Thus, the slight name change to ‘Pokemon: MewTwo Strikes back Evolution’.

While many anime fans dislike 3D CG treatments, this one actually looks pretty good. It is not quite as mechanical looking as some of the recent 3D animated cartoons and appears to be of much higher quality.

At the same time, there is also the Detective Pikachu movie which is set in the real world. Also using CG heavily, but able to translate the creatures well into the big screen.

MewTwo Strikes Back Evolution just happens to also have the involvement of long-time Pokemon creatives. So it should minimize some concerns. Namely, Kunihiko Yuyama (Pokemon) and Motonori Sakakibara (Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within) are co-directing. Meanwhile, Takeshi Shudo (Pokémon: The First Movie, Pokémon 3: The Movie) will handle script duties.

When is the MewTwo Strikes Back Premiere Date?

Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution will premiere in Japan on July 12, 2019. Unfortunately, there are still no release date information available for Western audiences yet.