New Trailers Released For Disney Dumbo And Aladdin Films

Dumbo And Aladdin

It is something of a growing trend at Disney in recent years to provide live-action adaptations to their classic catalogue. We have, after all, already seen this done for The Jungle Book, Alice In Wonderland and most recently Beauty and the Beast. With the Grammy awards being held though, Disney has taken the usual step of not just releasing a trailer for 1 film, but two upcoming live-action adaptations!

With both Dumbo and Aladdin on the way, Disney is continuing this bizarrely brave stance. I mean, to date do you consider any of the films better than their originals?

Dumbo

Ok, so I’m going to start off with something of a contradiction that I am more than a little curious about Dumbo. Aside from looking pretty decent, they’ve managed to attract a pretty impressive cast to the film. Considering that it has now been over 75 years since the original animated film was released, I’m more forgiving with this one. In fact, it’s somewhat surprisingly this didn’t see a terrible sequel in the House of Mouse’s misguided 80s years.

Dumbo could, however, prove to be substantially better than their other offering…

Aladdin

Just to make you feel old, the original Disney Aladdin is now around 25 years old. This film, however, falls very much into the same category of the question I asked earlier. Namely, does this really need to be live-action adapted? Yes, some people are going to love the idea of Will Smith as the genie. I do, however, worry if this trailer is going to be reflective of the final quality of special effects.

Dumbo will release on March 29th and Aladdin will release just two months later on May 24th.

If it me or does Will Smith look like he came from Ghostbusters 2016? What do you think? Let us know in the comments!