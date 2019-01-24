Transcend Announces the MTE220S NVMe M.2 SSD

Faster Storage Speed Through PCIe 3.0 x4

Transcend is introducing the new MTE220S, an NVMe M.2 2280 SSD utilizing the PCIe Gen3 x4 interface. That means much faster transfer speeds than the SATA-based Transcend 220S drive. In fact, according to the company the new MTE220S can reach speeds of up to 3,500 MB/s read and 2,800 MB/s write.

In comparison, the SATA 220S drive is only capable of up to 540 MB/s read and 500 MB/s write speeds. So it is about 6.4x faster in reads and 5.6x faster in writes.

According to the company 4K Random performance has been improved. Although they did not disclose by how much. The reliability is also enhanced via the Low Density Parity Check code in place.

The drive includes the proprietary SSD Scope software. Users will be able to download it for free and is a tailor-made kit that measures the SSD’s health. Tools include View Drive Information, View S.M.A.R.T. Status, Diagnostic Scan, Secure Erase, Firmware Update, TRIM Enable, Health Indicator, and System Clone.

What Capacity Options are Available for the Transcend MTE220S?

The MTE220S PCIe M.2 SSD comes in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB capacities. Moreover, all come with a five-year limited warranty.