Transcend Reveals New High-Performance 330S microSD Series

Transcend Going for Speed

Storage and memory experts Transcend is announcing the launch of their new 330S microSD card series. It improves upon their previously launched 300S line, delivering high-performance storage for mobile and compact devices.

The 330S microSDXC cards deliver a minimum random reads of 4,000 IOPS with random writes of 2,000 IOPS. That means it meats the A2 Application Performance Class standard for Android phones. So whether gaming on a smartphone or a handheld console like the Nintendo Switch, the 330S would be an ideal storage option.

This new 330S microSD card also meets UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) and Video Class 30 (V30) standards. It has sequential read speeds of up to 100MB/s with write speeds of up to 85MB/s. So it can be used when filming 4K UHD video as well.

According to the company, these new high-performance microSD cards are able to withstand temperature extremes. Specifically up to -25°C below or up to 85°C. That is on top of being waterproof, shock and vibration proof, and X-ray proof.

How Much are These Transcend 33S MicroSD Cards?

Transcend is offering the 330S in either 64GB or 128GB capacities with a 5-year warranty coverage. The 128GB version is actually available now in some EU stores for €28.90.