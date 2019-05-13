Transparent Neo Geo Mini to Launch in Japan Next Month

/ 6 hours ago

Neo Geo

While growing up a kid in the early 90s, the Neo Geo represented one of those mythical consoles that was much talked about but never seen. With it’s near arcade level of graphics, however, I would’ve probably had happily traded in my SNES for one. Albeit, probably with some buyers remorse afterwards.

In a report via PRTimes, however, SNK has announced that following up from last years release, they are looking to produce a new ‘limited edition’ transparent system next month!

The Systems

Comprising of 3 seperate colours, the systems will be sold as a ‘gaming bundle’ featuring customisation (based on the Samurai Showdown game) as well as two controllers and a charger.

Available for £105, they will undoubtedly sell well. This is, however, unfortunately (at least at the time of writing) a Japan-only exclusive.

Western Release

A non-transparent version of the system was released by SNK in the west towards the end of 2018 and has proven to be one of the more popular ‘mini-consoles’. Particularly since it comes with 40 built-in games which, as above, are nearly perfect arcade replications.

If you can’t wait for this new custom model to be released, there is a solution. You can pick up an existing model for now for around £75. For someone like me, it’s probably the closest I’ll ever come to owning a legitimate one!

What do you think? Were you a fan of the Neo Geo? – Let us know in the comments!

Topics: , , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!