Transparent Neo Geo Mini to Launch in Japan Next Month

Neo Geo

While growing up a kid in the early 90s, the Neo Geo represented one of those mythical consoles that was much talked about but never seen. With it’s near arcade level of graphics, however, I would’ve probably had happily traded in my SNES for one. Albeit, probably with some buyers remorse afterwards.

In a report via PRTimes, however, SNK has announced that following up from last years release, they are looking to produce a new ‘limited edition’ transparent system next month!

The Systems

Comprising of 3 seperate colours, the systems will be sold as a ‘gaming bundle’ featuring customisation (based on the Samurai Showdown game) as well as two controllers and a charger.

Available for £105, they will undoubtedly sell well. This is, however, unfortunately (at least at the time of writing) a Japan-only exclusive.

Western Release

A non-transparent version of the system was released by SNK in the west towards the end of 2018 and has proven to be one of the more popular ‘mini-consoles’. Particularly since it comes with 40 built-in games which, as above, are nearly perfect arcade replications.

If you can’t wait for this new custom model to be released, there is a solution. You can pick up an existing model for now for around £75. For someone like me, it’s probably the closest I’ll ever come to owning a legitimate one!

What do you think? Were you a fan of the Neo Geo? – Let us know in the comments!