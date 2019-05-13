Transparent Neo Geo Mini to Launch in Japan Next Month
While growing up a kid in the early 90s, the Neo Geo represented one of those mythical consoles that was much talked about but never seen. With it’s near arcade level of graphics, however, I would’ve probably had happily traded in my SNES for one. Albeit, probably with some buyers remorse afterwards.
In a report via PRTimes, however, SNK has announced that following up from last years release, they are looking to produce a new ‘limited edition’ transparent system next month!
The Systems
Comprising of 3 seperate colours, the systems will be sold as a ‘gaming bundle’ featuring customisation (based on the Samurai Showdown game) as well as two controllers and a charger.
Available for £105, they will undoubtedly sell well. This is, however, unfortunately (at least at the time of writing) a Japan-only exclusive.
Western Release
A non-transparent version of the system was released by SNK in the west towards the end of 2018 and has proven to be one of the more popular ‘mini-consoles’. Particularly since it comes with 40 built-in games which, as above, are nearly perfect arcade replications.
If you can’t wait for this new custom model to be released, there is a solution. You can pick up an existing model for now for around £75. For someone like me, it’s probably the closest I’ll ever come to owning a legitimate one!
What do you think? Were you a fan of the Neo Geo? – Let us know in the comments!