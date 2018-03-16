Presidente! A Tropico 6 Gameplay Trailer Has Been Released

Tropico 6

I have been a massive fan of the Tropico series since the original game was released. Since then I have owned, played and completed every game the series has to offer. It should, therefore, come as no surprise that I am very much looking forward to the release of Tropico 6. It has been a while since Tropico 5 was released and there was, for a time, a moment where I was concerned if another game was going to be released.

Well, the good news is that Tropico 6 is indeed on the way and better still, we have a brand new gameplay trailer!

What can we expect

Well, so far Kalypso Games have remained rather tight-lipped as to what we can anticipate, but in brief, what I would personally hope for is more of the same and a whole lot more. If you’re thinking that as well, then the good news is that it seems that that is exactly what Tropico 6 might be offering us.

What we do know is that the game will add further enhancements to the island and in addition, we will also see a more developed election process. Keeping your people, or military, happy is going to be a tippy top priority Presidente!

When is Tropico 6 out?

At present, we do not have an exact release date for Tropico 6. It is expected to come out at some point in 2018 and I would expect to see it arrive around September (based on prior release dates). Its good news for PC and console owners as well as Tropico 6 will be released for PC, MAC, Xbox One and PS4.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Tropico? Looking forward to the new game? – Let us know in the comments!

