Jensen Huang has not been accused of any crime, but just in case, Donald Trump has already made it clear that he could pardon him if necessary.

“It’s always an option, I guess, but I don’t think it’ll be necessary,” the US president replied to the New York Post when asked about this possibility.

One thing that is quite clear is that the relationship between the two is close. Trump refers to Huang as a “friend”, and the executive himself has said that they sometimes talk on the phone in the middle of the night.

Jensen Huang Will Appear Before Congress on December 1

But another relevant detail is that the president owns NVIDIA shares. According to a New York Times analysis based on his financial disclosures (thanks Gizmodo), his stake was worth $12 million at the end of 2025. This is not the first time he has spoken about the company’s crisis, as following Huang’s resignation, he even proposed Tim Cook as his replacement.

On the other hand, the legal and political issues remain unresolved. Huang will appear before Congress on December 1 and will have at least one more hearing afterwards. NVIDIA, meanwhile, is being investigated by the SEC, the US stock market regulator, while Senator Chuck Schumer accused Huang of violating export laws on Tuesday.

Trump also shared his thoughts on the upcoming appearance. He said he does not think Huang needs to invoke the Fifth Amendment, which allows someone to refuse to testify to avoid incriminating themselves, and added: “I think I want him to just tell the truth.”

These statements come just two days after NVIDIA’s board reinstated Huang as CEO, eleven days after his resignation. According to reports, Trump also pressured the board to bring him back during a meeting held on Sunday.