Trust Avonn, Morfix and Graphin Review

Finding the right peripherals can be tricky. Sure, you can just pick the best out there and hope there’s enough cash in your wallet, but that honestly can get extremely expensive very quickly. If you’re not living like Scrooge McDuck though, then the world budget likely factors in. We all have a goal in mind on what we want to spend and that often rules out a lot of choices. The latest hardware from Trust looks set to give you everything you need, without breaking your budget.

Trust Gaming

In a way, ironically, these are some of the more expensive Trust peripherals I’ve seen in quite some time. However, they’re still also some of the more affordable peripherals I’ve reviewed recently. The keyboard is the Avonn, a fairly straight forward RGB membrane keyboard. However, their two gaming mice are certainly something that caught my attention. I couldn’t pick which one I wanted to explore in this review, so… why not both!?

Trust Avonn Gaming Keyboard

Full size layout

Rainbow wave illumination with adjustable brightness

Anti-ghosting: Up to six simultaneous key pressings

12 direct access media keys

Game mode switch: Directly disable windows key

“The Trust GXT 830-RW Avonn offers you a full-size layout gaming keyboard with 12 multimedia keys. Let the compelling rainbow wave illumination guide you and always hit the right key! The Avonn gaming keyboard will complete your gaming set-up with vivid colours. The LED lights are adjustable in brightness which makes the GXT 830-RW also perfect for gaming in darker times: choose your war colour or draw your enemies into your web with the alluring Rainbow Wave illumination.” – Trust

Trust Graphin Ultra Lightweight Gaming Mouse

74 grams lightweight honeycomb shell housing for fast mouse response. Internal diffuser to prevent dust entry

High precision PixArt optical gaming sensor up to 10.000 DPI. Up to 1000Hz adjustable polling rate for high responsive control

Powerful and customizable RGB lighting includes breathing and rainbow effect

Switches with 20 million clicks life cycle. Zero drag braided cable ensures smooth movement

Includes 2 easy to reach thumb buttons. Ultra low friction gliding pads

“When you’re out on the battlefield, you don’t have time to think. That’s why you need a mouse that can keep up. The Trust Gaming GXT 960 Graphin is lightweight, blazing fast and has an adjustable polling rate of up to 1000Hz. It’s durable, uses ultra-low friction gliding pads for smooth movement and has a unique identity due the RGB lighting. Shoot first, ask questions later.” – Trust

Trust Morfix MMO Gaming Mouse

Advanced optical sensor with resolution up to 10.000 DPI

4 magnetically interchangeable side plates to customise side buttons and shape. 2 left-side plates with 3 or 9-button configurations, programmable for any game. 2 right-side plates with different shapes

Fully adjustable RGB lighting with multiple effects

Up to 14 independently programmable buttons. DPI select buttons with LED indication

Advanced software for programming buttons, macros and light effects. Braided cable (1.8m)

“A gaming mouse has the biggest impact with even the smallest of movement, so it better be meticulous. Imagine a mouse so meticulous that it’s fully attuned to your gaming style and does exactly what you want. A customisable mouse makes that dream a reality; the Trust GXT 970 Morfix Customisable Gaming Mouse can be tailored to your unique gaming preferences.” – Trust