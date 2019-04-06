TSCM Completes Their 5nm Design Infrastructure

TSCM Completes 5nm Design Infrastructure

With AMD planning to release a new range of processors and graphics cards in Summer 2019, one of the keywords of the year is undoubtedly going to be 7nm. This, for those of you unaware, refers to how close a processing chipsets components are from each other.

While this is a very layman’s description, what it essentially means for consumers is faster processing/compute times by having lower overall temperatures.

While AMD might be shaping up to release further 7nm releases following their Radeon VII graphics card, TSCM, one of the worlds largest chipset manufacturers, has announced via TechPowerUp that the company has completed their design infrastructure for 5nm technology.

What Does This Mean?

5nm is the logical progression from 7nm technology. As such, this indicates that while the next few years will likely see many more 7nm releases, the future of 5nm designs is almost guaranteed.

TCSM has said that early indications suggest that the improved design may already automatically provide 15% faster processing speeds. This is presumably based on current technology. Albeit, it is unclear whether this is referring to 7nm designs.

Don’t Expect This Soon!

As above, 7nm designs (at least on a consumer level) are still very firmly in their infancy. In addition, TCSM does still have a long way to go before this 5nm technology will be essentially ‘ready’ for companies such as Intel and AMD.

It does, however, give us an indication that while 5nm may not be hear yet, it is almost certainly around one of the next technological corners.

What do you think? Are you excited for AMD’s Summer releases? – Let us know in the comments!