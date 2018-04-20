Tt eSPORTS Iris Optical RGB Gaming Mouse Now Available

Budget RGB LED Gaming Mouse from Tt eSPORTS

The affordable RGB LED gaming mouse Tt eSPORTS unveiled at CES 2018 is finally available worldwide. The Tt eSPORTS Iris Optical RGB pushes the boundaries of how many features you can cram in a budget mouse. It has six programmable buttons with a 20-Million-click lifespan switch. Furthermore, the optical a PixArt PMW-3325 sensor is capable of adjustment between 100 to 5000 DPI. Underneath, it has large anti-friction skates covering the front and back ends, ensuring it can move around freely on a surface.

As for the RGB LED features, it has a two-zone design with 16.8 million colours to choose from. It is even capable of nine dynamic lighting effect presets, plus a unique side aura illumination. These presets include: Pulse, Spectrum Running, Snake Marquee, Wave, Reactive, Blink, Static, Sound Control, and System Temperature.

Present inside is a 32-bit ARM microcontroller which enables advanced functions. Moreover, it has built-in memory so that users can retain the custom preset without the need for software. Users can even cycle through five DPI levels with one button. The default presets for this includes 400, 800, 1600, 3200, and 5000 DPI.



How Much is the Tt eSPORTS Iris Optical RGB Gaming Mouse?

The Iris Optical Gaming mouse is available for only $29.99 USD. Now, Gamers can purchase it worldwide from the following vendors: