Tt eSPORTS Launches the Shock PRO RGB 7.1 Headset

New 7.1 Surround Version of the Shock PRO

Thermaltake‘s gaming peripheral brand Tt eSPORTS is releasing a new 7.1 surround version of their Shock PRO RGB headset. If you are interested in reading the review of that headset, click this link to reach that article. The new 7.1 version also uses 40mm neodymium drivers and has a 256 colour illumination on the ear cups. Hence the RGB part. This comes with seven preset colours and two lighting modes.

The lighting is of course a cherry on top. Meanwhile, the 7.1 surround feature is a welcome addition for gamers who can use the positional audio. This gives gamers a competitive edge that typical stereo headsets cannot. Even though it is not a “true” 7.1 with multiple speakers, virtual surround does the job quite well these days. As long as the game supports virtual surround and implements it accordingly.

In terms of comfort, the headband design is adjustable, and the microphone is retractable. The ear cups also have a thick 25mm padding so that there is a tight seal around the ears and for additional support, minimizing wearer’s fatigue.

For further convenience, Thermaltake also places on-board volume and LED toggle controls on the ear cup. So users can just reach up and adjust it, even mid game. Users also have a switch there for muting the microphone if they wish to do so.

How Much is the Tt eSPORTS Shock PRO RGB 7.1

The Tt eSPORTS Shock PRO RGB 7.1 gaming headset is available for only $44.99 USD.