Tumblr Loses Nearly 100m Users After Porn Ban

Tumblr Loses Over 150m Users In 1 Month

Towards the end of last year, social media site Tumblr announced that they were planning new community guidelines. These were specifically to prevent pornography being spread on the platform.

Looking to hopefully improve the ‘wholesomeness’ of the platform, however, many users made a strong point that if the ban was placed, they would leave.

Well, following the latest site statistics released via Similarweb, Tumblr has seen users figures plunge by nearly 100m from December to January.

They Said They Would!

Just to put the user drop into context, in December 2018 Tumblr reported traffic of around 521 million people. In January (after the ban) this figure dropped to just 437 million. As such, over 80 million users have clearly decided to vote with their feet!

Changes To The Rules?

Following Apple pulling the app from their store, Tumblr imposed new rules. They stated that the new regulations would affect: “photos, videos, or Gifs that show real-life human genitals or female-presenting nipples, and any content – including photos, videos, Gifs and illustrations – that depict sex acts”.

It clearly seems that rather a lot of people are missing their social media pornography! Either that, or for once, the internet community has carried out a promised threat!

