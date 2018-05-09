Tunai Wand Bluetooth TV Adaptor Review

WAND

Are you tired of not being able to enjoy your favourite headphones on the device you wanted to? Maybe the wires aren’t long enough, or the device doesn’t have Bluetooth connectivity, either way, you’re not exactly spoilt for choice when it comes to picking fixes. Of course, replacing the device or the headset/headphones is one solution, but maybe there’s another way? A way that lets you keep hold of your favourite wireless headphones and use them wherever you want?

Features

Equipped with AUX, SPDIF, and USB inputs, it’s pretty easy to hook up the WAND to virtually any entertainment device. This includes TV’s, Hi-Fi, consoles, etc. With Bluetooth connectivity, it’s simply a case of pairing your Bluetooth headphones or headsets. It can handle two devices at once, so you and a friend can listen to things together. The WAND also supports AptX and operates up to 50m.

Kickstarter

The is an unreleased product, but our friends at Tunai have been kind enough to give us one ahead of time and put it through its paces. We loved their headphones, so surely their wireless adaptor should be pretty good too! Of course, you can also check out their drafted page on Kickstarter. It’s not a live crowdfunding program at the time of writing, but that could of course change at any time.

What Tunai Had to Say

“Whether it is a football game at 3 am in the morning, a late-night gaming session or a movie marathon with your friends, you no longer need to worry about keeping the volume down. WAND is the perfect product for anyone – whether a student is sharing a room with someone else, the parent who is up for a late-night movie when the kids have gone to bed or a game fanatic who does not miss any of the action, WAND provides hassle-free audio streaming.” – Tunai

What’s in the Box

Everything you need is included. However, we did get a pre-production sample that came in a little brown box, nothing fancy just now. It included an AUX to 3.5mm cable and USB to Micro-USB cable. However, these may not be the final designs, subject to change, and all that usual stuff when dealing with pre-release product reviews.