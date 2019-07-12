TurboGrafx-16 Mini Console To Launch in March

Despite the colossal flop seen in the PlayStation classic, mini-retro consoles are clearly still a very popular product with consumers. The sales figures for both the NES and SNES classic systems are a clear indication of that. It seems, however, that the next upcoming system to get the ‘mini’ treatment is the Turbografx-16 (also known as simply the ‘Turbografx”).

Coming bundled with nearly 50 games, this might be the greatest chance to own the console that (arguably) should’ve been more popular than it was back in the day.

Turbografx Mini Console

If you’re a fan of YouTube channels that deal with older gaming systems, then you’ve probably heard of the Turbografx. Probably on more than a few occasions. Despite that, however, the system (while popular in Japan) never really convincingly ‘broke’ into the west.

Yes, it was released in America (with some success), the UK, and some European countries (with significantly less success). The fact is, however, that it never truly caught on. A pity considering that when it released in 1987, it was way ahead of the competition in many aspects. It was, after all, (arguably) the first 16-bit system. Albeit, a 16-bit system in so much as the Atari Jaguar was a 64-bit system. In other words, not really.

Is It Worth Getting?

Coming bundled with around 50 pre-installed games, while I am no expert on the system, there are more than a few titles on there that really grab your attention. In fact, I may even go as far as to say that in terms of the ‘official’ classic systems we’ve seen to date, this has the best library.

Currently listed on the Japanese Amazon website (which you can visit via the link here) although no price has been confirmed as yet, they are expected to sell for around $100. In truth, while this would make it one of the more expensive classic systems, it’s also probably one of the best we’ll see to date. I’m genuinely interested in this, and you should be too!

What do you think? Did you own a Turbografx? If so, what do you think of the games bundled with this classic system? – Let us know in the comments!