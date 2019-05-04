Turtle Beach Battle Buds Review – Built for Battle Royale

Turtle Beach Battle Buds

The Turtle Beach headset range easily has more of my favourite headsets that any other brand. I myself rock their Atlas Pro for my daily music, gaming, and music needs. They’re also one of the few brands that have a headset for virtually every price bracket, often more than one for each. The Battle Buds tick the boxes for the budget gamer though. At just £25, they’re pocket money friendly. However, when it comes to specifications, they’re packing enough to please the more serious gaming market too. Can they really be a great all-round headset/headphones for everyone?

“Built for Battle Royale”

This is the product tag line, and it kinda bugs me a little. A “gaming” headset should cater to all games, all gamers, not just one kind. I suspect this is a cash-in tag line to attract that crowd though. But I’m hoping they’re not a one-trick audio-pony so to speak.

Features

Crystal clear chat – removable high-sensitivity microphone picks up your voice loud and clear or use the built-in inline microphone when on the go

Lightweight and comfortable – play for hours in complete comfort with three sizes of interchangeable ear tips and stabilisers for the ideal fit

Multi-function inline controller – inline controller puts master volume control, microphone mute and a multi-function button (on supported devices) at your fingertips

High quality 10 mm speakers – 10 mm speakers produce crisp highs and thundering lows

Universal compatibility – designed for Nintendo Switch and mobile gaming on the go; also works ideal with Xbox One, PS4 Pro, PS4 and PC

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.

What Turtle Beach Had to Say

“The all-new Turtle Beach Battle Buds in-ear gaming headset is built to battle on any platform, anywhere you play! From road trips with Nintendo Switch to Battle Royales on Xbox One or PS4 at home to mobile gaming on your daily commute, Battle Buds are the perfect mix of in-ear comfort and great sound. Built to be heard loud and clear with a removable high-sensitivity boom microphone or inline microphone when you’re on the go. Play for hours in complete comfort and in complete control with a multi-function inline controller featuring master volume control, microphone mute and a multi-function button for supporting devices.”

Product Trailer

What’s in the Box?

Everything comes nicely packaged. It’s only a small box, but hey, it’s a pretty small headset too.

Included, you’ll find the headset, obviously. It features a built-in cable with in-line controller and a 4-pole 3.5mm jack. That means it’ll work on PC, mobile, consoles, etc.

You get five sets of ear buds included. Two standard round sets, and three sets with rubber ear hooks. Of course, the five set is already installed on the headphones.

A small protective bag is included too, perfect for the travelling gamer.

There’s also a detachable microphone, with a flexible boom. Perfect for those who don’t always want to use it, and also makes the headphones easier to store in the carry pouch.