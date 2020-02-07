Turtle Beach Launch New Recon 70 Headset Colour Options

Turtle Beach is best known as being one of the most affordable access points for gaming headsets. Admittedly, in the grand scheme of things, their products are generally aimed towards the entry-mid tier user, but if you’re looking for a good, functional, and better than you might expect gaming headset, they’re one of the best brands around.

So, why this love story as to who Turtle Beach is? Well, following a formal update to its website, the company is now offering its highly-popular Recon 70 headsets in 3 new color designs.

Turtle Beach Recon 70 Gaming Headset

The Recon 70 series gaming headsets come in a variety of colors. The Xbox One and PS4 models are available in both black or white with green and blue accents respectively. The Nintendo Switch version has a black frame with signature red accents.

Also available at participating retailers is a unique midnight red version of the Recon 70 for PS4. As a passive, wired gaming headset, the new Recon 70 Silver and Recon 70 Camo versions, as well as the aforementioned Recon 70 colors, will work with all game systems, PCs, and mobile devices with a standard 3.5 mm jack.

What Does Turtle Beach Have to Say?

“Our Recon 70 series gaming headsets have been doing great since they launched last April. Becoming the Company’s best-selling headsets on multiple platforms. So we’re excited to give fans even more colour choices as they gear-up for another great year of gaming With new consoles on the horizon, the Recon 70 Silver and Camo options are great choices for gamers looking to get a new high-quality gaming headset for less than £30.”

How Much Do They Cost?

Pretty much the entire Turtle Beach Recon 70 series comes with an MSRP of around £29.99. As such, with that price tag, you can clearly see why it’s a very popular choice for both PC and console gamers.

Put simply, they’re inexpensive and more than decent gaming headsets!

Where Can I Learn More?

The new Recon 70 gaming headsets should land at retail stores imminently. So if any of the new color designs do interest you, you should be able to pick one up right now!

If you do want to learn more about the headset in general, however, then you can check out the official Turtle Beach Recon 70 website via the link here!

What do you think? Are you impressed with the new designs? – Let us know in the comments!