Turtle Beach Reportedly Set To Purchase Roccat

Turtle Beach Set To Acquire Roccat

In terms of gaming headsets, Turtle Beach is undoubtedly one of the biggest brands around at the moment. While the branding is perhaps more popular on console than PC, they have always expressed an interesting in expanding their business.

In a somewhat surprise move, however, in a report via CNET, Turtle Beach is reportedly set to acquire Roccat. The deal is believed to be a pric in the region of $20m.

Is This Happening?

While this is a little unusual, there are more than a few details surrounding the purchase offer that makes more than a little sense that this is really happening.

For example, the offer is reportedly being broken down into a $15m purchase. This then includes $1m of stock and $3.4m to be made in future payments.

Rather than headsets, however, the purchase seems to primarily be looking to add Roccat’s range of keyboards and mice to their roster.

Turtle Beach has said: “This is a dynamic and strategically important deal for Turtle Beach. We are adding a complementary portfolio of PC gaming mice and keyboards, a skilled PC accessories team, and a highly synergistic distribution footprint.”

What Do We Think?

Well, this is clearly a pretty significant deal for Turtle Beach and one that I doubt many people saw coming. Even our ‘headphone/peripheral’ guy here at eTeknix was more than a little surprised with this announcement.

The main overwhemingly hope, however, is that the purchase will not dilute the largely excellent Roccat branding.

What do you think? Are you surprised at the news? – Let us know in the comments!