Turtle Beach and Roccat Launch Next-Gen Gaming Peripherals

Leading gaming accessory brand Turtle Beach and its Hamburg, Germany-based PC peripheral brand, ROCCAT, charge into the 2020 holiday season with their strongest offering of high-quality gaming accessories ever. – Highlights from Turtle Beach’s 2020 lineup include the all-new and already best-selling Stealth 600 & 700 Gen 2 wireless console gaming headsets for MSRPs of $99.95 and $149.95.

These headsets are designed to unleash immersive next-gen audio on the new Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 and also work great with Xbox One and PS4. Gamers seeking a great, affordable wired headset need look no further than the best-selling Recon 70 series, which come in a variety of colors and deliver powerful game sound, crystal-clear chat, and lightweight comfort for an MSRP of $39.95. Finally, Turtle Beach’s flagship Elite Pro 2 headset delivers unwavering console gaming audio performance for serious, hardcore, and competitive players, starting at an MSRP of $129.95.

Turtle Beach/Roccat Next-Gen Gaming Peripherals

ROCCAT’s 2020 lineup elevates PC gaming to new heights with the iconic brand’s impressive assortment of precision PC gear, starting with the all-new Elo series PC headsets. The Elo headsets combine ROCCAT’s award-winning German design and innovation with Turtle Beach’s gaming audio expertise and exclusive technologies. The Elo X Stereo delivers premium stereo sound and multiplatform connectivity for a MSRP of $49.99. PC gamers can step-up to the Elo 7.1 USB which adds a powered USB connection, immersive surround sound, and AIMO intelligent lighting for a MSRP of $69.99. Finally, the Elo 7.1 Air adds wireless connectivity and Superhuman Hearing for a $99.99 MSRP.

The Vulcan Pro and compact Vulcan TKL Pro are the latest additions to the ever-popular Vulcan keyboard series, available for $199.99 and $159.99 MSRPs, respectively. The Pro keyboards feature ROCCAT’s ridiculously fast Titan Optical Switch technology that registers keystrokes up to 100 times faster than standard mechanical switches. Additionally, the Vulcan TKL was introduced as the compact version of the brand’s fan-favorite keyboard design featuring Titan Linear (Speed) or Titan Tactile mechanical switches for a MSRP of $129.99. Lastly, the Burst Pro and Burst Core mice also feature Titan Optical Switch tech to register mouse clicks faster than the competition. The Burst mice offer PC gamers an all-new symmetrical, ergonomic shape and extremely lightweight feel at just 68 g – available for MSRPs of $59.99 and $29.99, respectively.

Where Can I Learn More?

Given the recent release of the PS5 and Xbox Series S/X, you may well be looking for a nice new gaming headset to sit alongside them. – If you do, therefore, want to learn more about their latest gaming peripheral releases, you can check out the official Turtle Beach website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!