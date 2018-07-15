Turtle Beach Stealth 300 Amplified Gaming Headset Review

Stealth 300

For many years I wasn’t really a fan of Turtle Beach, there were complaints of cheaper products from my friends and their friends, etc. However, all that was well over 10 years ago now! And, a lot has certainly changed since then. In the last few years, I’ve tested dozens of Turtle Beach headsets, and they continue to blow me away with their features, performance and prices. However, today I’m hoping the new Stealth 300 headset can live up to the rather excellent track record we’ve had recently from Turtle Beach.

While it may look like any other Turtle Beach headset, as they often do, the 300 is packing a fair few surprises. It’s wired, but it still features a built-in battery. That’s right, it has a built-in powered amplifier to really thunder the audio into your skull. That means powerful sound, bass, a customisable EQ, and mic monitoring. Best of all, it’s under £70. Excited? I know I am!

Features

Flip-up Mic – Turtle Beach’s renowned high-sensitivity mic picks up your voice loud and clear, and flips up to mute.

Glasses Friendly – Unique ProSpecs comfort-driven design removes pressure on your glasses while you play.

Memory Foam Ear Cushions – Breathable fabric-wrapped memory foam ear cushions provide unmatched comfort.

Audio Presets – Customize the way your game sounds with four audio presets, including Bass Boost.

Variable Mic Monitoring – Hear and adjust the volume of your voice inside the headset so you never have to shout.

Specifications

What Turtle Beach Had to Say

“The Turtle Beach® Stealth 300 is the latest amplified stereo gaming headset for PlayStation®4. The Stealth 300 gaming headset delivers powerful game and chat audio through large 50mm over-ear speakers and Turtle Beach’s renowned high-sensitivity flip-to-mute mic. For added durability and unmatched comfort, the Stealth 300 dawns a metal-reinforced frame with Turtle Beach’s unique ProSpecs™ glasses friendly design, along with a breathable fabric-wrapped headband and memory foam ear cushions. Additionally, the Stealth 300 offers Variable Mic Monitoring so you can hear and adjust the volume of your voice inside the headset to avoid shouting at other players, plus audio presets including Bass Boost, and a rechargeable battery that delivers over 40-hours of gaming per use.” – Turtle Beach

What’s in the Box?

The headset comes very nicely packaged. I’ve never seen one wrapped in foam like this, but it’ll certainly keep scratches off in transit. The headset is hard-wired, but also comes with a USB cable for charging, as well as for tinkering with the EQ via the downloadable software.