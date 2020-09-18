Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Review – Next-Gen Ready!

Are you waiting to join the next-gen console battle? Well, the good news is that you don’t have to wait to upgrade your headset. While the new consoles aren’t going to be under our TVs for a couple of months yet, Turtle Beach has just upgraded their Stealth 700 headset, creating the Gen 2 version. Not only does it work great with Xbox One, but it’s also confirmed to work on the next-gen Series X and Series S. Of course, it’ll also work on Windows 10.

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2

“The Turtle Beach® Stealth™ 700 Gen 2 premium wireless gaming headset for Xbox One and Xbox Series X features Bluetooth®, and major enhancements to comfort, durability, battery life and audio performance.” – Turtle Beach

Wireless

The headset is completely wireless, so it just pairs up with your Xbox console just like you would pair a wireless controller. There’s no dongle, it just works. Well, unless you’re using it on Windows 10, in which case you can pair it to the optional wireless dongle, the very same one you used to pair a wireless Xbox controller to your PC.

Trailer

What Turtle Beach Had to Say

“The Turtle Beach® Stealth™ 700 Gen 2 is the successor to the best-selling premium wireless gaming headset designed for Xbox One and Xbox Series X featuring Xbox Wireless and Windows Sonic surround sound. Take mobile calls or listen to your own music simultaneously while gaming through Bluetooth® technology. An all-new metal-reinforced headband and strengthened hinge design deliver significant advancements in durability, and re-shaped Aerofit™ cooling gel-infused memory foam ear cushions provide premium comfort. The upgraded rechargeable battery provides up to 20-hours of wireless gaming. A larger, high-sensitivity mic improves chat clarity and conceals in the housing when muted, while 50mm Nanoclear™ speakers provide crisp, accurate sound for the ultimate gaming experience.”

