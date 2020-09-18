Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Review – Next-Gen Ready!

Are you waiting to join the next-gen console battle? Well, the good news is that you don’t have to wait to upgrade your headset. While the new consoles aren’t going to be under our TVs for a couple of months yet, Turtle Beach has just upgraded their Stealth 700 headset, creating the Gen 2 version. Not only does it work great with Xbox One, but it’s also confirmed to work on the next-gen Series X and Series S. Of course, it’ll also work on Windows 10.

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2

“The Turtle Beach® Stealth™ 700 Gen 2 premium wireless gaming headset for Xbox One and Xbox Series X features Bluetooth®, and major enhancements to comfort, durability, battery life and audio performance.” – Turtle Beach

Wireless

The headset is completely wireless, so it just pairs up with your Xbox console just like you would pair a wireless controller. There’s no dongle, it just works. Well, unless you’re using it on Windows 10, in which case you can pair it to the optional wireless dongle, the very same one you used to pair a wireless Xbox controller to your PC.

Trailer

What Turtle Beach Had to Say