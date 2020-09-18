Turtle Beach Launches its Stealth 700/600 Gen 2 Gaming Headsets

Leading gaming headset and audio accessory brand Turtle Beach has today announced the new Stealth 700 Gen 2 gaming headsets for Xbox and PlayStation will be available this Sunday, September 20, 2020 (Stealth 700 Gen 2 for PlayStation available Sunday, October 04, 2020 in Europe). Additionally, the Stealth 600 Gen 2 for Xbox will also be available on Sept. 20th, while the Stealth 600 Gen 2 for PlayStation is already on store shelves.

The Gen 2s are successors to Turtle Beach’s highly-acclaimed Stealth 700 and Stealth 600 headsets and are designed to propel the best-sellers to new heights with a refined, premium build and sleeker look, and cross-generation console compatibility with Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, and with PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Turtle Beach Stealth 700/600 Gen 2 Gaming Headsets

Turtle Beach’s Stealth 700 Gen 2 features a host of updates including upgraded performance, comfort and styling. Game audio on the Stealth 700 Gen 2 has been tuned and refined to deliver even more detailed and precise sound, giving gamers a better chance to hear everything and defeat everyone. A larger, high-sensitivity flip-to-mute mic enhances chat clarity and seamlessly conceals into the earcup when muted. Aerofit cooling gel-infused memory foam ear cushions surround upgraded 50 mm Nanoclear speakers, and a redesigned metal-reinforced headband provides long-lasting comfort and durability. Battery life has been upgraded significantly with a 20-hour lifespan. Gamers can also use Bluetooth to connect to the all-new Turtle Beach Audio Hub app to easily customize their audio and program the headset’s remappable dial and button, as well as to simultaneously listen to music or take mobile calls while gaming. Xbox fans can once again take advantage of Xbox Wireless technology which automatically connects the headset directly to the console.

The Stealth 600 Gen 2 also includes meticulously refined audio, as well as a larger high-sensitivity flip-to-mute mic that delivers crystal-clear chat and now seamlessly integrates into the headset when muted. The Stealth 600 Gen 2’s headband and hinge design have been reinforced for added long-term durability, and plush, glasses-friendly ear cushions provide comfort while the 50 mm speakers produce high-quality, immersive game sound. A user-friendly audio preset button on the headset allows for easy access to customize audio, and gamers can still count on Turtle Beach’s exclusive Superhuman Hearing for an audio advantage on the battlefield. Finally, connectivity on Xbox is still easy as ever, using Xbox Wireless technology so gamers can connect to their Xbox with the push of a button.

Where Can I Learn More?

In announcing its launch, Turtle Beach has confirmed that the Stealth 600 will retail for a price in the region of $95 while the Stealth 700 will be a little more costly at $145. If you do, however, want to learn more about these new gaming headset designs, you can check out the official product website via the links here:

